Actor Jonah Hill to Portray Golfer John Daly in Biopic

PGA Tour pro John Daly often called the “bad boy of golf,” is reportedly getting a movie made about him with actor Jonah Hill stepping into the lead role.

According to Above The Line, Hill will portray Daly in a movie set to be directed by Anthony Maras, who helmed 2018’s AACTA Award-winning Hotel Mumbai.

The film is set to be produced by Hill’s Strong Baby Productions and Nashville-based Hideout Pictures. A writer has not yet been assigned to the script.

“The biopic will examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the ‘Bad Boy of Golf,'” Above The Lin reported.

Daly angered left-wing sports writers in 2019 when he exclaimed that golfing with President Trump was “one of the greatest days of my life.”

“I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially w/this man leading our country! One of the greatest days of my life! Thx you for a great day #potus #dad ….you are the best!” Daly wrote on Twitter after the match.

The PGA Tour pro also endorsed Trump ahead of the 2016 elections.

Daly is one of the more entertaining golfers on the PGA Tour, known for smoking on the course and wearing American flag-themed clothes. Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 British Open.

