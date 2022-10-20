Tom Brady Apologizes for Comparing NFL Workload to Military Deployment

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field looking disappointed after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Tom Brady has been taking “L’s” on and off the field as of late. His most recent misstep has him apologizing for comparing the NFL’s in-season workload to military deployment.

During a recent episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady told NBA star Kevin Durant that the time demands of the NFL season are akin to being sent on a military deployment.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws the ball during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Thursday, during his media availability, Brady took the opportunity to apologize for the remark before answering any questions from reporters.

“Before we start can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said today. “I apologize.”

When asked to expand on what he meant by comparing NFL life to the military, Brady declined.

“To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” Brady said. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

