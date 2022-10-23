WATCH: Brawl Between Raptors-Heat Spills into the Stands

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors game devolved into a massive brawl Saturday after Miami’s Caleb Martin tackled Toronto’s Christian Koloko into the stands.

The incident occurred in the third quarter after Raptors forward Pascal Siakam took a shot at a three-pointer. As the players waited for the rebound, Martin fell to the floorboards, Fox News reported.

The pair quickly began arguing, and the two quickly ended up grappling among the fans. In short order, their teammates also joined in on the argument.

Once order was restored, both Koloko and Martin were hit with technical fouls and were ejected from the game.

Things got testy between Caleb Martin and Christian Koloko ὄ (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/8MJitpm2eY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 23, 2022

After the game, Koloko said he didn’t understand why he was ejected, saying, “I just stood up for myself, and I get ejected. That’s what happened.”

“Several people were in that thing that probably shouldn’t have been,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, noting that the league will be looking at the incident.

For his part, Martin was relatively unrepentant and said, “there was a lot of plays leading up to it. It was a chippy game.”

The NBA has not yet ruled on the fight, but it seems likely it will.

The Raptors eventually lost to the Heat 112-109.

