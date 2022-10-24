Commanders Co-Owner Tanya Snyder Doubles Down on ‘Hail to the Redskins,’ Triggers Media

During Sunday’s alumni day, Washington Commanders co-CEO and co-owner Tanya Snyder celebrated the former legends by saying, “Hail to the Redskins.” Now, despite the criticism, neither she nor the team is not backing down.

As she concluded her comments about the team from the dais on Sunday, Snyder said, “It’s a day for us to celebrate the history, legacy, and tradition of the burgundy and gold.” And she ended, adding, “Hail to the Redskins, and let’s beat Green Bay,” MSN reported.

Here’s the end of the video of Tanya Snyder, which includes her “Hail to the Redskins” (:20). https://t.co/XpIqKP9z3T pic.twitter.com/H5tSIWht6V — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 23, 2022

NFL reporters immediately criticized Snyder for saying, “Hail to the Redskins.”

Tanya Snyder: "Hail to the Redskins." Uh … wow.https://t.co/YwK6ScR9u5 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022

Dan Snyder, paraphrased: Give me credit for everything I have changed these past two years! Don't you see the good in me?!? This org has changed for the better! Tanya Snyder, yesterday: "Hail to the Redskins!"https://t.co/hJnhlYbIzy — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) October 24, 2022

I just don't understand. You change the name because of many the many racial issues and how it offends some Native Americans but then welcome the name back by saying "Hail to the R…." https://t.co/vSRnwcAuPr — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 23, 2022

Despite the attacks on Twitter immediately after the comment, an official note from the team says that Snyder did, indeed, mean to use the team’s former name.

“Yes, she did, celebrating all our legends, who were here for Alumni Homecoming Weekend,” a team spokesperson told Pro Football Talk.

The Washington Redskins, of course, infamously dumped its 86-year-old name, the Redskins, when in 2020, it took on the temporary name “Washington Football Team” while it searched for another name. That new name came in 2022 when the team adopted the “Washington Commanders.”

Tanya Snyder’s husband, Dan, is still facing stiff headwinds with multiple charges and investigations into his conduct and the team’s internal culture being waged against him that could conceivably end up forcing him to sell the team.

Recently, Snyder struck back at critics and hinted that he might sue those taking his name in vain.

