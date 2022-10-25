Podcaster Accuses LeBron James of Cheating on His Wife

A clip from a podcast in September has resurfaced, containing scandalous accusations claiming that Lakers star LeBron James is a serial cheater.

In a wide-ranging discussion about pop singer Adam Levine’s cheating scandal last month, Sofia Franklyn, host of the Sofia with an F podcast, began dishing on the cheating methods and habits of several prominent celebrities.

Franklin mentioned movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the Nondisclosure Agreements (NDAs) that his “associates” allegedly require women who agree to go to his house to sign.

Then, Franklyn wandered onto the topic of LeBron James.

“LeBron James has various parties constantly where NDAs need to be signed, and women are at,” the host said. “You didn’t know LeBron’s a cheater?”

Reacting to the shock from her producer over the explosive allegations, Franklyn quipped: “You are the rest of the world who don’t understand how shady most people are.”

LeBron James’ representatives have not responded to requests from multiple media outlets seeking comment about the allegations.

Franklyn’s sordid accusations went essentially unnoticed in September before the clip blew up on Tik Tok in the last 48 hours.

“James and his wife Savannah have been married for nine years. The two are high school sweethearts and have three children together – two sons Bronny and Bryce – and a daughter, Zhuri,” Fox News reports.

LeBron and the Lakers are in Denver to take on the Nuggets on Thursday. The Lakers have started the season 0-3.