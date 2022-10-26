NFL Suspends Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark over Gun Charges

The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games over personal conduct policy violations related to gun charges.

Outkick.com reports that Clark was “arrested twice within a 3-month period last year on gun-related charges.”

The New York Post notes that Clark pleaded “no contest” in June 2021 to charges of possession of a concealed firearm after being pulled over by LAPD.

Months earlier, in March 2021, Clark had been arrested on a different gun charge.

Yahoo Sports points out that the firearm in Clark’s possession in June 2021 was an Uzi, while “a rifle and handgun” were at the center of the charges in March of that year.

TMZ observes that Clark initially claimed the two guns in the March incident were not his. He allegedly claimed they belonged to his security team.

Prosecutors sought felony charges against Clark, but he pleaded down to a misdemeanor and was “sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.”

