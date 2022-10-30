Florida and Georgia Condemn Antisemitic Message Projected Over TIAA Band Field Exterior

In a joint statement, the Universities of Georgia and Florida both condemned an antisemitic message that was projected on the back of the jumbotron at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville,” the statement read, according to Yahoo Sports. “The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and we stand together against hate.”

The message referenced Kanye West’s recent attack on Jews, and read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

The SEC also blasted the message, calling it “hate speech.”

SEC statement on antisemitic hate speech in Jacksonville: pic.twitter.com/NVlNAVQMkv — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 30, 2022

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West seemed to kick off a new round of antisemitism early this month when he posted a tweet saying he wanted to go “deaf con 3 on Jewish people” in a post that got his account suspended.

Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan also spoke up about the message that was projected outside the stadium by an unknown vandal. Kahn said he was “dismayed” to hear about the incident.

“I’m personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia,” Khan said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I’m asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better.”

The Bulldogs beat the Gators 42-20 on Saturday. The game featured an amazing 73-yard touchdown by Georgia’s Brock Bowers after he almost dropped a pass in the first half.

