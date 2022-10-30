Players on the Saugus High School football team were seen flying the thin blue line flag once again Friday night in defiance of a ban imposed by a woke superintendent, according to the San Clarita Valley Signal.

Last month, William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent Mike Kuhlman barred the football team, nicknamed the Centurions, from flying the pro-law enforcement flag before games implying that it was controversial, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Kuhlman said in a public statement:

Just three short days ago, I became aware of a concern about this symbol being flown at Saugus High School football games. Despite emails for immediate action, and threats of consequences if certain steps weren’t taken within a specific timeline, we determined to take our time to understand the issue accurately and to respond thoughtfully.

He then went on to say that the team’s coach, Jason Bornn, was also behind the decision to stop carrying the flag. “(It) occurred to (Bornn) that it’s possible that some players on the team might not be entirely enthusiastic about a symbol that is being used to represent the entire team,” Kuhlman added.

Members of the community were outraged by the school’s decision, given the history at Saugus High School involving heroic police officers.

In 2019, after a gunman opened fire inside the school, law enforcement officers who were dropping their children off at the time rushed inside the school to stop the attack. Two people were fatally shot, while three others were injured during the tragic incident, NBC News reported.

“I believe, personally, this is a slap in the face of those who came running towards danger at Saugus High School,” district board President Joe Messina said regarding the superintendent and coach’s decision via the Los Angeles Times.

However, on Friday night, after most of the Saugus Centurions took the field, two players followed behind, one waving the American flag and the other the “thin blue line flag” in defiance of the woke ban. When the player carrying the pro-law enforcement flag reached the sidelines, he waved it in front of parents, students, and fans in attendance and received loud cheers from the crowd.

Watch:

The Thin Blue Line flag flew again at the Saugus High School football game on Friday night in a show of support for law enforcement after the Hart district’s superintendent announced it would no longer be allowed. pic.twitter.com/1RYYeUM42L — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) October 29, 2022

The Centurions went on to win the game, defeating Golden Valley High School 31-13 and finishing off the regular season with an 8-2 record before heading into the postseason, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

While leftists believe the thin blue line flag is a divisive symbol representing white supremacy and racism, the flag symbolizes law enforcement as the thin line between the community and societal disorder, according to Flags of Valor. It is similar to how the Red Cross symbol represents all medical personnel.

