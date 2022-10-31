Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Buys TV Ad During NFL Games Asking America to ‘Stand Up to Jewish Hate’

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft took out an ad that ran during NFL broadcasts on Sunday calling for America to “stand up against Jewish hate.”

“Antisemitism is hate. Hate against Jews. For being Jewish,” the 30-second ad said, according to NBC News. “Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow.”

The ad was funded by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and the Robert K. Kraft Family Foundation.

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism noted that the ad aired in the first quarter of the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, and its purpose was “calling attention to the concerning rise of antisemitism and mobilizing all Americans to #StandUpToJewishHate.”

“We must do more to make people aware that antisemitism is a growing threat against Jews on social media and in communities across the country,” Kraft said in a statement. “My hope is this commercial will continue to enhance the national conversation about the need to speak out against hatred of all types, and particularly to stand up to Jewish hate.”

The latest wave of antisemitism seems to have been kicked off by rapper and business mogul Kanye West this month when he posted a tweet saying he wanted to go “deaf con 3 on Jewish people” in a post that got his account suspended. West went on to double and triple down on his criticism of Jews in the next days.

Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving has also been accused of “promoting” antisemitism by posting two videos to social media, one featuring the controversial Alex Jones and another featuring claims by the racist “Black Israelites” group.

Last weekend, another antisemitic incident occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, when some unknown vandal projected an antisemitic message on the outside of the Jaguars TIAA Band Field.

