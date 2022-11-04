Cole Beasley Speaks Out on Kyrie Irving Suspension

Former NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley has voiced objections to the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for five games due to his refusal to state “unequivocally” that he has no antisemitic beliefs.

Irving was suspended without pay on Thursday after coming under fire for posting a link to a film based on a book containing antisemitic disinformation.

Irving deleted the tweet and even pledged to partner with the Anti Defamation League to donate $500,000 dollars to fight antisemitism. But that wasn’t enough for the Nets.

Now, several pro athletes have tweeted out comments that hew in favor of Irving.

Former NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley, for one, jumped to Twitter to lament the fact that pro-athletes often don’t really have an authentic voice.

Beasley, who retired from the NFL last month, responded to Irving’s suspension, saying he “won’t miss this part of professional sports.” He added, “Be you’ they say. Yea alright…”

Won’t miss this part of professional sports. “Be you” they say. Yea alright… https://t.co/5zmLGuFDY5 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 4, 2022

Beasley, of course, was blasted for his stance against the coronavirus vaccines and masking rules.

In another case, Washington Wizards player Kyle Alexander Kuzma appeared to tweet support for Irving. Though, he did not explicitly state what he was referring to.

Kuzma wrote, “Can’t even thee the truth no more.”

Can’t even tell the truth no more — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 4, 2022

The hashtag #FreeKyrie also went viral on Friday morning.

