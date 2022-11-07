WATCH: Astros Fans Beat Each Other Up in Wild, Parade Day Brawl

Astros
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Two female Astros fans engaged in a hair-pulling, punch and elbow-throwing melee during the Astros World Series parade in Houston on Monday.

It’s hard to tell at what point during the parade this went down or what caused it. But who cares? It was a tremendous fight. Let’s go to the Twitter tape!

Clearly, the girl in the Bregman jersey was at a size disadvantage. Nonetheless, she didn’t back down. Thankfully for her, another girl ran over and tried to drag her larger opponent off by the hair.

However, most of the day was a fun family experience.

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros participates in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros participates in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Unclear if any arrests were made.

