Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion Dead at 35

Keith Farmer
Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Keith Farmer, a native of Northern Ireland and four-time British motorcycling champion, died suddenly at the age of 35.

Farmer retired from competitive motorcycle racing in September of 2021.

According to the BBC:

Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National Superstock 1000cc successes followed in 2012 and 2018, while he also won the British Supersport title in 2017. During his career, the Northern Ireland rider competed for some of the most prominent teams in the BSB paddock, including the Paul Bird Motorsport team, Buildbase Suzuki, and TAS Racing. As well as participating in the BSB support championships, Farmer also raced regularly in the feature British Superbike series.

Farmer had several lucrative offers to continue his racing career but opted to retire due to “two relatively big crashes.”

Former competitors and friends have paid tribute to Farmer on social media.

The cause of Farmer’s death remains unknown.

