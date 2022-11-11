Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion Dead at 35

Keith Farmer, a native of Northern Ireland and four-time British motorcycling champion, died suddenly at the age of 35.

Farmer retired from competitive motorcycle racing in September of 2021.

Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones – may he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/RVlch66asi — Stuart Higgs (@stuarthiggs) November 10, 2022

According to the BBC:

Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011 and National Superstock 1000cc successes followed in 2012 and 2018, while he also won the British Supersport title in 2017. During his career, the Northern Ireland rider competed for some of the most prominent teams in the BSB paddock, including the Paul Bird Motorsport team, Buildbase Suzuki, and TAS Racing. As well as participating in the BSB support championships, Farmer also raced regularly in the feature British Superbike series.

Farmer had several lucrative offers to continue his racing career but opted to retire due to “two relatively big crashes.”

Former competitors and friends have paid tribute to Farmer on social media.

Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I’ve learnt in my whole race career, you where a x4 British champion that didn’t only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0UH4fhxji3 — Andrew Irwin (@AndrewIrwin8) November 10, 2022

Desperately sad news at the sudden passing of Keith Farmer, a really talented (4 time British Champion)rider and a diamond of a fella, prayers and sincere condolences to the Farmer family circle 🙏 — Liam Beckett MBE (@liam_beckett) November 10, 2022

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear Keith Farmer has left us. My love and thoughts are with his family and friends, and most of all with Keith. What a lovely, lovely man. RIP 💚 pic.twitter.com/S8sqNUY7Gx — Matt Roberts (@matt77roberts) November 10, 2022

The cause of Farmer’s death remains unknown.