Virginia Cancels Final Home Football Game After Shooting

Virginia Football
AP Photo/Steve Helber
AP

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the school’s football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting will be held without bond, a judge ordered Wednesday.

The school also announced that it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. did not enter a plea to the numerous charges he faces during his first court appearance. Appearing by video link from jail, Jones told the judge he plans to hire an attorney, but the judge appointed a public defender to represent him for the time being.

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the fatal shooting of three football players at the University of Virginia. (Henrico County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Henrico County Sheriff’s Office

The judge also set a status hearing in the case for Dec. 8.

University officials and police have said Jones, 22, joined a group of about two dozen others on a field trip Sunday from the Charlottesville campus to see a play in the nation’s capital, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) away. When their bus arrived back on campus, authorities have said Jones opened fire, killing Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, and wounding two others, one of them also a football player.

In this image from video, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin brings flowers to a memorial service at the University of Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. A University of Virginia student and former member of the school's football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)

In this image from video, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin brings flowers to a memorial service at the University of Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)

Jones — who police have said was able to flee the shooting scene, setting off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown — faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges.

The violence at the state’s flagship public university has set off days of mourning among students and faculty, the broader Charlottesville community and other supporters. Classes resumed Wednesday.

In announcing the cancellation of the game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, the university said in a news release that no decision has been made yet about whether UVA will participate in its final game of the season Nov. 26 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Jones has been in custody since he was arrested in suburban Richmond late Monday morning. Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley is handling the case against him.

Mourners place flowers on a bridge near the scene of a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Mourners place flowers on a bridge near the scene of a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

University President Jim Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive behind the shooting. Court documents filed so far in the matter have offered no additional insight.

Jones was a member of the football team during the 2018 season, a one-semester walk-on, according to athletics director Carla Williams.

In interviews, his father has expressed confusion and astonishment and apologized to the victims’ families.

Of the two students who were hospitalized, one was discharged from the medical center Tuesday, according to Eric Swensen, a health system spokesperson.

Family members of Mike Hollins, a running back on the team, have said he underwent a second surgery Tuesday.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.