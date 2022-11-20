WATCH: Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer’ at Alcohol-Free Qatar World Cup

With the World Cup in the strict Muslim country of Qatar well underway, the end of beer sales is being felt as fans from Ecuador are making their displeasure at the lack of suds known with an insistent chant from the stands.

Ecuadorian fans have been heard repeatedly chanting “Queremos Cerveza.”

That translates to “We want beer!”

The chant stems from a decision by the Qatari government to abruptly reverse its original decision to permit beer sales during the games. The decision to reverse beer sales came only hours before the games were set to begin.

The decision to stop beer sales surprised soccer’s governing body, FIFA, especially since officials had signed a $75 million contract with Budweiser to serve suds to fans.

Qatar has caused far more troubling questions, though.

A major sticking point among organizers, clubs and fans alike is the issue of homosexuality, which is outlawed in the strict Muslim nation.

The issue has been such a hot button that organizers set out to stress that the LGBTQ agenda is not welcome in Qatar and fans should leave their ideas about the gay agenda behind.

The questions over homosexuality already spurred the US Men’s National Team to change its logo to add LGBTQ colors in protest over the country’s laws.

