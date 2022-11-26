GunSkins are firearm wraps that make ugly pistols pretty and protect them from the elements, all at the same time.

GunSkins are available in a variety of patterns/prints that are specifically pre-cut for certain guns. We put the Kryptek pattern/print on a Glock 17 and the pistol went from being the ugly duckling in the gun safe to being gorgeous to behold.

The wraps are made from a type of vinyl that stretches when heated, instead of shrinking. This means the process of placing them on the Glock is a few simple steps: 1. Put the pre-cut pieces in their places. 2. Using a heat gun and squeegee, heat and push the wrap into the ergonomic rises and falls of the pistol as you go (pushing the wraps into serrations on the pistol slide, etc.). 3. Use a hobby knife or similar cutting tool to cut out holes in the GunSkins over levers/buttons like the mag release and the slide forward.

The whole process of placing the skins on the Glock 17 took 25 minutes, start to finish.

An important note–The Glock 17 slid perfectly into a We The People OWB Kydex holster once the GunSkins had been applied. We had wondered if the skins would add bulk that changed pistol/holster fit and were pleased to find they did not.

GunSkins also available in pre-cut pieces for AR-15s, AK-47s, the Ruger Precision rifle, and numerous other guns. Generic rifle and shotgun GunSkins can be purchased too.

GunSkins are proudly made in the USA and they really do turn that ugly old Glock into something beautiful to behold. Moreover, they protect as they beautify.

