Lamar Jackson Responds to Critic with Profane Social Media Post

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to a critic on Twitter with a vile tweet that, as of the time of this writing, has yet to be deleted.

In the aftermath of Baltimore’s upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, a fan opined that the defeat proved that Jackson’s contract demands were too steep and that the team would be better off doing away with the player and using the resulting savings to build a more balanced roster.

Jackson did not receive this criticism well.

Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did shit but eat dick‼️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 27, 2022

Needless to say, this is not the best look for Jackson. But, regardless of who is at fault for the Ravens loss today – and there is plenty of blame to go around – when emotional players are emotional after a loss, it is not the time to scroll through Twitter.

It is time to hand your phone to someone else.