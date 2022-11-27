Lamar Jackson Responds to Critic with Profane Social Media Post

Lamar Jackson
Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to a critic on Twitter with a vile tweet that, as of the time of this writing, has yet to be deleted.

In the aftermath of Baltimore’s upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, a fan opined that the defeat proved that Jackson’s contract demands were too steep and that the team would be better off doing away with the player and using the resulting savings to build a more balanced roster.

Jackson did not receive this criticism well.

Needless to say, this is not the best look for Jackson. But, regardless of who is at fault for the Ravens loss today – and there is plenty of blame to go around – when emotional players are emotional after a loss, it is not the time to scroll through Twitter.

It is time to hand your phone to someone else.

