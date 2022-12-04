Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke about the corporate press and said he believes for-profit media outlets are “not a good recipe for a healthy country.”

Kerr has often used his platform as a prominent NBA coach to advocate for far-left policies like stringent gun control in the aftermath of mass shootings.

During an episode of former ESPN personality Kenny Mayne’s podcast that was released on Friday, Kerr spouted his views on for-profit press.

“Media for profit didn’t use to be a thing. Media for profit these days is so bad,” Kerr said.

He argued that for-profit media companies have contributed to the increasing polarization the United States has seen in recent decades.

“It’s so negative because it pulls people into those camps and reinforces the negative stereotypes of the other side,” Kerr said. “Meanwhile, these media companies are just churning out the dollars by fomenting anger and distrust. And it’s like, ‘This is really not a good recipe for a healthy country.’”

Although he has frequently criticized former President Donald Trump, Kerr does not blame Trump for the media divide.

“I don’t think it was Trump. Trump definitely fed the fire, but the sort of lack of dignity in public discourse over the last couple of decades, I think that matters,” Kerr said. “There used to be more of a sense of decency, even if it was fake. At least people were treating each other well in public discourse. and now, all gloves are off. And it’s led to a pretty dark place for us.”

