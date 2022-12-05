Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Medical Emergency While On-Air

Bob Rathbun
Dylan Gwinn

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency during an on-air segment before Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 68-year-old Rathbun was listening to co-host Dominique Wilkins go through his analysis of the upcoming game when he suddenly began twitching and reclined in his seat. In a statement posted by Bally Sports South, the Hawks said that Rathbun was “stable and responsive” and being treated for dehydration at Emory Midtown Hospital in Atlanta.

“Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” the statement read.

“Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

Concern and relief flooded Twitter.

