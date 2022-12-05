Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Suffers Medical Emergency While On-Air

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency during an on-air segment before Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 68-year-old Rathbun was listening to co-host Dominique Wilkins go through his analysis of the upcoming game when he suddenly began twitching and reclined in his seat. In a statement posted by Bally Sports South, the Hawks said that Rathbun was “stable and responsive” and being treated for dehydration at Emory Midtown Hospital in Atlanta.

“Prior to tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the court,” the statement read.

“Emergency medical professionals on-site quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

Bally Sports Southeast's statement on Hawks Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun. pic.twitter.com/0llNTuyThz — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 6, 2022

Concern and relief flooded Twitter.

Absolutely love Bob Rathbun. One of the nicest people I have ever met in media and gives every single person he meets the same amount of energy and respect. Glad to hear he's okay. — Tyler Duke (@Tyler__Duke) December 6, 2022

I am told that Bob Rathbun was treated by emergency medical professionals for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and is heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation. https://t.co/lCKgjJhWaZ — Lauren L. Williams (@WilliamsLaurenL) December 6, 2022

So glad to see this. It sounds like Bob Rathbun gave folks quite a scare. Dehydration is nothing to play with. Hopefully he'll get treated, rested, and be back in the booth soon. https://t.co/KmDeh88YA1 — Raymond Tubb (@RaymondTubbTV) December 6, 2022

Bob Rathbun is one of the nicest folks I’ve ever gotten to meet in this business. Unflinchingly kind. Hope the news out of Atlanta tonight keeps getting better. https://t.co/VOYGg19J82 — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 6, 2022

Sending good thoughts to Bob Rathbun, who apparently had a medical issue in pregame during the Hawks game tonight. As @ATLHawks fans know, Bob is world class. Wishing the best. — Mike Solarte (@MikeSolarte) December 6, 2022

