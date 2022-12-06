WATCH: Former Cameroon Soccer Star Appears to Kick Man in the Face Outside World Cup

A former soccer star for Cameroon and current national team president was involved in a fight where he appeared to kick a man in the face outside the World Cup on Monday night.

Samuel Eto’o, who also played for Barcelona, was mobbed by fans as he made his way outside a World Cup stadium on Monday night. Eto’o appeared to be taking everything in stride when he abruptly reversed course and began angrily making his way toward one particular man with a camera. It’s unknown what was said, but whatever it was, it clearly set Eto’o off.

Eto’o later posted an apology of sorts for the incident on social media. In the apology, he claimed the man with the camera was an Algerian fan who accused Cameroon of cheating.

Samuel Eto'o issues apology for kicking Algeria fan in the head by… calling on the Algerian Football Federation to stop fans saying Cameroon cheated. One of the great sorry-but-not-sorrys of our time. pic.twitter.com/dY4MLTSdAF — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 6, 2022

Eto’o remains in Qatar to watch the rest of the World Cup despite his Cameroonian team getting eliminated during the group stage last week.