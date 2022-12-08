Mobile Billboards Demand MLB Apologize for Lies About Georgia ‘Voter Suppression’

An election integrity organization called the Honest Elections Project had sponsored mobile billboards in San Diego, where Major League Baseball is holding its winter meeting that demands that the league apologizes for its “$100 million lie” about “voter suppression” in Georgia.

The group blasted MLB with a message: “MLB should apologize to Georgia for its $100 million lie. MLB lied about Georgia’s election law and move the All-Star Game. Despite MLB lies, Georgia’s November election was a grand slam. MLB move the All-Star Game over election lies and cost Atlanta $100 million.”

When @MLB moved the All Star Game, it cost Atlanta $100M. But despite MLB lies, Georgia’s November election was a grand slam. Here’s what the MLB is seeing today 👇 pic.twitter.com/3nb7CIzY2J — Jason Snead (@jasonwsnead) December 5, 2022

In 2021, baseball moved its All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia, after the state passed its recent election reform law. The league claimed that it was punishing the state for “suppressing” the vote of minorities.

In its April 2021 press release, the league proclaimed, “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Liberals attacked the state’s SB 202 election reform law to tighten the overly loose rules governing state elections that sent the state into chaos during the 2020 elections. The left riled supporters by mischaracterizing the law as “voter suppression” and even calling it “white supremacy.”

Indeed, Joe Biden went so far as to call the law “Jim Crow on steroids” and demanded that Major League Baseball move its All-Star Game from Atlanta as a protest.

The league dutifully bowed to the pressure of the woke liars attacking Georgia and moved its game out of Atlanta, costing the city millions in revenue.

But since the law was passed and was in effect for the 2022 election, it turned out that no such “suppression” occurred.

Despite the left’s claim that blacks, specifically, would be disenfranchised, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported that more than 2.4 million votes had been cast by Nov. 4, whereas only 1.6 million votes had been cast by the same time during the 2018 election. In addition, record turnout was seen in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.

Clearly, the new election integrity law has done nothing to limit voting in the Peach State.

