A photo of Texas youth football player Jeremiah Johnson went viral this week when people learned that the tattooed, mustache-wearing player is only 12 years old.

The supposed 12-year-old looks more like a 20-year-old to many, as photos of the hulking kiddie league player was announced as the 2022 Youth National Championships MVP over the weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound player, is seen in a photo holding his 2022 MVP trophy while sporting tattoos on his arms and a fully developed mustache:

He’s only 12 years old! Imagine when he gets to high school! ὄ @Battle (📸 @BangBangCanes ) pic.twitter.com/SVuNyNjWPh — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 13, 2022

The doubters flooded Twitter:

😭😭😭 if this man tackled my 12 year old son im running on the field pic.twitter.com/7ooxGMdM5t — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) December 13, 2022

This Youth Foothall Player who is Only "12" Years Old Has People Confused Af😅🏈 pic.twitter.com/Re15md1I5s — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 12, 2022

The internet says he's 12…are we buying it? Google Jeremiah Johnson pic.twitter.com/KaStIFSH9f — Allie Martin (@AllieMartin8) December 14, 2022

There is absolutely no way this kid is 12, he can't be, i never seen any 12 year old that looked like that, not even when i was growing up or in middle school, puberty must have hit him SUPER EARLY!! #JeremiahJohnson https://t.co/CRkbLOtfOz — King 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrKingCoop) December 14, 2022

Thought this guy looked familiar. Despite rocking a mustache and tattoo, 12U MVP Jeremiah Johnson is in fact 12 years old. 😅😧 pic.twitter.com/m8e8U1M6A0 — SuperDraft Daily Fantasy (@superdraftdfs) December 14, 2022

Despite the doubters, though, Shana Evans, the boy’s mom, claims it’s all true. Jeremiah is only 12. The mustache is real, but the tattoos are not real.

“Before I lay down I just want y’all to know…. my baby going viral. These folks is going in… SO…. Yes he’s on 12U (he meets ALL of the requirements. No the tattoo isn’t real (duh). Yes the goatee is tho,” the doting mom wrote on Facebook.

