12-Year-Old Football Player with Mustache and ‘Tattoos’ Causes Massive Controversy

Jeremiah Johnson
Instagram/Jeremiah Johnson
Warner Todd Huston

A photo of Texas youth football player Jeremiah Johnson went viral this week when people learned that the tattooed, mustache-wearing player is only 12 years old.

The supposed 12-year-old looks more like a 20-year-old to many, as photos of the hulking kiddie league player was announced as the 2022 Youth National Championships MVP over the weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound player, is seen in a photo holding his 2022 MVP trophy while sporting tattoos on his arms and a fully developed mustache:

The doubters flooded Twitter:

Despite the doubters, though, Shana Evans, the boy’s mom, claims it’s all true. Jeremiah is only 12. The mustache is real, but the tattoos are not real.

“Before I lay down I just want y’all to know…. my baby going viral. These folks is going in… SO…. Yes he’s on 12U (he meets ALL of the requirements. No the tattoo isn’t real (duh). Yes the goatee is tho,” the doting mom wrote on Facebook.

