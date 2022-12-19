WATCH: Another Wild Fan Fight at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Chaos erupted once again at Los Angeles, California’s SoFi Stadium, Sunday as fans squared off for a beatdown in the stands.

SoFi seems to be one of the worst spots for fan safety and effective security, as melees seem to break out every week in the arena.

It is unknown what led to the brawl, but the video shows Chargers fans going primal on each other.

The video begins with a female fan flinging beer all over a few guys standing down a few rows from the concourse. Then, a few seconds later, a fan in a Derwin James jersey is seen throwing a punch at a guy wearing a Philip Rivers jersey.

Security had arrived, but they seemed unable to stop the fists from flying even as they stood there trying to usher a fan away.

You want to see a bunch of idiots??? Chargers fans fighting each other But seriously…come on #TENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/o3w2RulN34 — Matt Skraby (@MattSkraby) December 18, 2022

SoFi is not the only stadium where fans have gone to battle with each other, granted.

But SoFi does seem to draw combatants like flies.

Last month, a fight at SoFi led to a fan being thrown from a pedestrian bridge.

There are many more such incidents. For example, in September, a woman was punched in the face during a Chargers-Raiders game, and another fight happened later during another Chargers-Raiders game.

Cowboys fans also squared off against Rams fans in two incidents. One in October, where fans duked it out in the parking lot, and a second fight, also outside the stadium.

