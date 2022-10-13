WATCH: Rams Fan Knocked Out by Cowboys Fan in Parking Lot Fight

The Rams and the Cowboys did battle on the field, and their fans battled off the field on Sunday, as evidenced by a video of a Rams fan getting knocked out in a parking lot skirmish.

The incident went down in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium. The scene was chaotic, with multiple fights all over the place, and then, a Rams fan in a Cooper Kupp jersey gets knocked to the ground and knocked out by a Cowboys fan in a #88 jersey.

Soon after rising to his knees, the fan in the Cooper Kupp jersey fell back to the ground, requiring the assistance of several other fans. The parking lot melee wasn’t the only brawl that went down on Sunday. A Cowboys fan in an Ezekiel Elliott jersey knocked a Rams fan in a Matt Stafford jersey to the ground.