Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman Dies of Cancer at 31

Former Broncos running back and Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman has died after a battle with liver cancer. He was 31 years old.

Hillman’s family announced his death on Thursday.

The Broncos issued a statement marking the passing of one of the most important players on their Super Bowl 50 championship team.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman,” the statement read. “A key contributor to the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

In many ways, Hillman overperformed his draft status. A third-round pick in 2012, Hillman saw relatively few carries in his first year with the Broncos, which also happened to be Peyton Manning’s record-breaking first year with the team. However, two years later, the Broncos leaned heavily on Hillman, and he responded by leading the team with 863 yards in the 2015 season.

“Hillman finished his two seasons at San Diego State with back-to-back 1,500-yard rushing seasons — 1,532 yards as a freshman, 1,711 yards as a sophomore — with 17 and 19 rushing touchdowns, respectively,” ESPN reports. “He is fifth on the school’s all-time rushing list.”

Hillman finished his career with the Vikings and Chargers in 2016.