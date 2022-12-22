WATCH: Bears Fan Throws Packers Fan Down Stadium Steps in Wild Brawl

On December 4, the Packers beat the Bears in Chicago, 28-19. But! What no one except a very small selection of people in the upper decks at Soldier Field knew at the time, that day also became the scene of one of the wildest fan fights you’re ever going to see.

At some point during the game, an argument ensued between an average-sized Bears fan and a rather larger Packers fan. While arguing, the Packers fan seemed to bump the Bears fan, which led to this scene.

From another, far more unflattering angle:

IM CRYIN I JUST FOUND THIS ANGLE AND ITS 10X FUNNIER 😭😭 ITS LIKE THE JOKER MEME pic.twitter.com/t3sXXbs426 — Let Ryan Poles Eat (@POLESPLSEAT) December 21, 2022

Kind of crazy that the Packers fan who got slung down the steps was also wearing a Bears scarf? Apparently, the scarf was not enough to sway his fellow combatant from throwing him down the stairs. He also had an Eagles hat on. So, maybe the Bears fan threw him for trying to represent too many teams?

In any event, tough scene.