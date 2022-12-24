Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, Dead at 45

Stephan Bonnar, the UFC fighter who fought a thrilling 2004 bout that many believe saved the sport from bankruptcy, died on Thursday at the age of 45.

Bonnar died of complications from a reported heart issue while at work, according to the UFC.

The UFC was on life-support and facing almost certain bankruptcy when Bonnar and Forrest Griffin clashed in the final bout of Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter on April 9, 2005. UFC President Dana White badly needed a new television deal to keep the sport on the air and find a new buyer to pump much-needed excitement into the flailing fight league.

The excitement was supplied in copious amounts by Bonnar and Griffin, who attacked each other relentlessly round after round. The fight, won by Griffin, was so riveting and such a smashing success that White worked out a new deal with Spike TV executives immediately after the match.

In addition, both fighters were awarded coveted six-figure UFC contracts.

Dana White heaped praise on Bonnar and noted his place of historical significance in the sport.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” White told UFC.com. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

According to ESPN:

After his loss to Griffin in “The Ultimate Fighter” finals, Bonnar also went on a three-fight winning streak before falling to Rashad Evans, who would go on to become UFC light heavyweight champion. Griffin and Bonnar competed in a rematch of their classic fight in 2006, with Griffin winning again via unanimous decision. Griffin would also go on to win the UFC light heavyweight belt. In his career, Bonnar faced seven future or former UFC champions: Griffin, Ortiz, Silva, Evans, Jon Jones, Lyoto Machida and Mark Coleman. Bonnar named his first son Griffin after his most significant rival, who went on to become a good friend. Bonnar, who finished his career with a 15-9 record, also did color commentary over the years for the WEC promotion and worked several times as an MMA analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

Bonnar last competed in MMA in 2014, when he took on former UFC champ Tito Ortiz in Bellator. Bonnar is survived by his wife, Andrea, and son, Griffin.