A 16-year-old Massachusetts student-athlete is facing charges after allegedly punching a referee during a high school basketball game on Wednesday.

Police officers responded to the gymnasium at Cohasset High School at approximately 6:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault during a basketball game between Cohasset and Excel High School, according to Cohasset Police Department (CPD) William Quigley chief.

Investigators were informed that a 16-year-old Excel High School player allegedly punched a referee at some point during the game, Quigley noted.

Dan Leahy, a photographer who was in the gymnasium, told Boston 25 that before the alleged assault, a Cohasset player was called for traveling, but the 16-year-old Excel player thought he was being called for another foul.

“[I]t was vicious, not like he went up and bumped him or anything like that. He went at him with a full fist, it’s a shame,” Leahy told the outlet. He also noted that Excel was losing 32-8 when the incident occurred.

The referee did not need medical attention, and no further altercations ensued. The game was canceled, and the gymnasium was cleared after officers arrived.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to being a juvenile, was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He is set to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court for a hearing at a later date.

He also faces further discipline from his Excel High School, according to Jerleen John, the head of the school.

“The involved student could face disciplinary action in accordance with the (Boston Public Schools) Code of Conduct,” John wrote in a letter to the school community, per WCVB 5.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association condemned the incident Thursday, saying, “There is no place for violence or physical anger in sports.”

“Officials must be treated with respect at all times. The ups and downs of competition need to be appreciated for what they are, an opportunity to learn life lessons through sport.” the association added before noting it was in contact with both schools.

MIAA statement regarding reported incident during Wednesday night boys basketball game: pic.twitter.com/Mn3uZ50X3D — MIAA (@MIAA033) December 29, 2022

The Massachusetts State Basketball Officials Association (MSBOA) also condemned the incident in a statement but noted they were not surprised, per Boston 25:

The shortage of officials, both in our state and nationwide, has been well documented. And while there may be a myriad of reasons for the crisis, the abhorrent treatment of officials by fans, coaches and players is at the top of the list. And while the majority of stakeholders in high school sports do not fall into that category, the sad reality is that incidents like this continue to occur.

Furthermore, the association called on local authorities and school officials to take action against the student.

The investigation is still ongoing.

