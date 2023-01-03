Pro Rally Driver Ken Block, 55, Dies in Snowmobile Accident

Pro Rally racing legend Ken Block died from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, calls about the accident came through their emergency lines at 2 P.M. local time.

“The driver, Kenneth Block, [a] 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred,” the statement claimed.

Block was a pioneer in the industry of athletic wear for skateboarding and snowboarding athletes in particular. In 1994, he co-founded DC Shoes, a popular brand that was eventually sold to Quiksilver in 2004 for $87 million.

“Block has 1.92 million followers on YouTube and his Gymkhana videos — car-driving stunt videos — regularly have 50 million views,” ABC News reported. “He was also regularly a competitor at ESPN’s X Games when they sporadically included rally racing.”

Block’s company, Hoonigan, released a statement on his passing.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”