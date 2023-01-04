NC State Broadcaster Gary Hahn Reinstated After ‘Illegal Aliens’ Remark

North Carolina State broadcaster Gary Hahn will be reinstated following his suspension for a remark referencing “illegal aliens” that he made during the December 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game between North Carolina State and Maryland.

While giving a scoreboard update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Hahn referenced “illegal aliens.”

“Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14, Pittsburgh 6,” Hahn said. “That’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.”

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

Immediately following the game, Wolfpack Sports Properties General Manager Kyle Winchester announced that Hahn would be suspended from his broadcast duties. On Wednesday, Learfield sports announced that Hahn’s suspension was over.

Of course, while Hahn’s employers clearly didn’t appreciate the remark. His point about the burgeoning crisis at the southern border, particularly at El Paso, is well-founded.

As Breitbart’s Ethan Letkeman writes, “El Paso has been the center of the recent border crisis as over 10,000 migrants were released the week before Christmas from border patrol facilities and overwhelmed the city’s streets and shelters.

“The crisis prompted the city to declare a ‘state of disaster’ and seek assistance from state and federal officials to move the migrants into the United States interior and Mexico. Texas National Guard soldiers have started building razor wire fencing along the border.”