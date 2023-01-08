WATCH: Bills Return Opening Kick for TD Amid Damar Hamlin Tributes

The Buffalo Bills honored their safety, Damar Hamlin, before their game on Sunday. Then, on the game’s opening kick, they returned it for a touchdown for the first time in 18 years.
Buffalo’s Nyhiem Hines returned the kick 96 yards and added fuel to an already fired-up crowd.
CHILLS.
📺: @NFLonCBS
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2023
The score brought an immediate reaction from a fired-up Damar Hamlin, who tweeted from his hospital bed.
OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023
The Bills entered the stadium as a team Sunday, carrying #3 flags for Damar Hamlin.
The #Bills introduced as a team. Stay for the end. Look at the flags.
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 8, 2023
Hamlin’s condition has been steadily improving since his collapse on the field Monday night due to cardiac arrest.
