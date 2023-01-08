WATCH: Bills Return Opening Kick for TD Amid Damar Hamlin Tributes

Timothy T. Ludwig_Getty Images (4)
Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The Buffalo Bills honored their safety, Damar Hamlin, before their game on Sunday. Then, on the game’s opening kick, they returned it for a touchdown for the first time in 18 years.

Buffalo’s Nyhiem Hines returned the kick 96 yards and added fuel to an already fired-up crowd.

The score brought an immediate reaction from a fired-up Damar Hamlin, who tweeted from his hospital bed.

The Bills entered the stadium as a team Sunday, carrying #3 flags for Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin’s condition has been steadily improving since his collapse on the field Monday night due to cardiac arrest.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.