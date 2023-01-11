Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital, Resting at Home in Buffalo

Nine days after collapsing on the field, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital and is now resting at home in Buffalo, according to reports.

Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 broadcast of Monday Night Football and was resuscitated twice — once on the field and once at the hospital — before stabilizing. He remained at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center until early on Monday, when he was released o Buffalo General Medical Center.

But now, only two days later, Hamlin has been sent home to begin his long recovery, according to ProFootball Talk.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler said in a statement to the media.

Bills coach Sean McDermott added that there would be no pressure from coaches or the team for Hamlin to return unless he is ready.

“His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as this situation,” McDermott said. “And then when he feels ready, we will welcome him back,” McDermott said, per ESPN.

Hamlin was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina, and his 7-year-old brother, Damir, at the hospital in Boston on Tuesday. The player’s young brother was unable to visit the Cincinnati hospital due to restrictions.

The NFL has been engaging in tributes to Hamlin since his medical emergency, including warm-up t-shirts, special patches, field dressing with his no. 3 jersey number, and players taking a knee in prayer for his recovery.

