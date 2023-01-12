Bills QB Josh Allen Says He Became a Better ‘Christ Follower’ After Damar Hamlin Incident

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has admitted that the frightening medical emergency suffered by Damar Hamlin helped him to a “spiritual awakening” and made him a better Christian.

Appearing on ESPN’s Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Allen confided about how hard Hamlin’s medical emergency hit him.

“[There was] just kind of kind of a spiritual awakening really for me, and I know for a lot of other people that maybe didn’t have the strongest belief, or wasn’t one of the biggest [or] strongest Christian followers.”

He added that he learned to “accept it and lean on your brothers and share that moment with them.”

“That kickoff return was pretty crazy, too. So there’s a lot of things that went on and a lot of … eye-opening situations that have stumbled upon us, or we’ve stumbled upon them,” he said, adding, “I think it’s been crazy, it’s been not fun, but at the same time it’s been very validating.”

The ESPN host asked Allen if he thought “some sort of miracle happened.”

On Sunday, Allen had spoken about how “God’s real” and felt something “spiritual” was happening.

“I was just going around and, I was just going around my team saying, ‘God is real.’ You can’t draw that one up, write that one up any better.”

.@JoshAllenQB reacts to his own reaction of Nyheim Hines' kickoff return for a TD. 🔗: https://t.co/25bCCxNSV1 pic.twitter.com/Q9Cl86o618 — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) January 10, 2023

“I’ll be the first to admit, I haven’t been the most devoted Christ-follower in my life, and I’ve had my different beliefs and thoughts and ideas … but something got hold of me there, and it was [something] extremely powerful that … I couldn’t deny,” the QB said.

.@JoshAllenQB describes the moment the Bills captains went to tell the Bengals that they couldn't resume last Monday night's game… only to realize that Joe Burrow and the Bengals were on their way to tell them the same thing. 🔗: https://t.co/25bCCxNSV1 pic.twitter.com/ZDjORHsPNU — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) January 10, 2023

.@JoshAllenQB describes the moment the Bills saw Damar Hamlin on FaceTime for the first time. 🔗: https://t.co/25bCCxOqKz pic.twitter.com/mrubefSCRY — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) January 10, 2023

