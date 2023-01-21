WATCH: UFC’s Israel Bonfim Sleeps His Opponent with Thunderous Flying Knee to the Head

Before Saturday night, much of the MMA world didn’t know who Israel Bonfim was. Well, everyone knows now.
UFC 283 did not even make it to the main card before a bonafide knockout of the year candidate was delivered via a flying knee from Dana White’s Contender Series star Israel Bonfim. In front of a friendly crowd at the Jenuesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian phenom launched into the air and connected with a knee to the side of Terrance McKinney’s head that instantaneously put him to sleep.
Ismael Bonfim's flying knee is the early clubhouse leader for Knockout of the Year. 😳#UFC283 results: https://t.co/DY2bEBW8n3 pic.twitter.com/osBSLIW00I
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 22, 2023
Bonfim appeared to have initially dialed up a right knee but then performed a mid-air switch and fired the left, which devastated McKinney.
Three fights later, Israel’s brother Gabriel notched his 13th victory in a row via guillotine choke of Dubai’s Mounir Lazzez. Safe to assume there’s going to be some partying at the Bonfim house tonight.
