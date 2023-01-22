‘I Can Kick Better Than the Cowboys Kicker’: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Rips Brett Maher

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher’s kicking woes have dominated sports talk radio all week. Now, it’s dominating the governor’s mansion in Austin.

Brett Maher had his first extra point attempt blocked in the divisional-round playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday. A kick that would have missed even if it hadn’t been blocked the same way his four extra points missed in the Wild Card round against the Bucs.

This latest extra point failure seems to have hit Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s (R) limit, as evidenced by this tweet posted by Abbott shortly after the block.

I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023

But wait! There’s good news for Cowboys fans!

Shortly After Abbott’s justified but probably not accurate tweet about Maher, the Cowboys kicker connected on a 25-yard field goal that tied the game at 9-9.

It’s unclear what impact Abbott’s tweet had on Maher’s positive reversal of fortune. But, if Abbott is superstitious, or even just a little stitious, he might want to tweet about how he can also throw better than Dak Prescott. Who knows? It might lead to a Cowboys touchdown.