VIDEO: Cowboys Fans Beat Each Other Up in Wild Melee Following Playoff Loss

The Cowboys season came to an end last night in Santa Clara, California, as the 49ers beat Dallas 19-12. Back in Dallas, at the team’s watch party, fans did not react well.

As the crowd began making their way away from AT&T Stadium, where the watch party was held, several fans engaged in a wild melee.

Fist are flying in Dallas right now pic.twitter.com/9y5MXF84Ao — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

As usual, it is impossible to tell exactly what caused the fight. It could have been the loss, but we’ve seen victorious fans go after each other in NFL fan fight videos as well. It was an especially rough night for highly-paid Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who threw two picks in the first half and was thoroughly outperformed by San Francisco’s third-string backup QB Brock Purdy.

The Cowboys season ends with a 13-6 mark and a whole lot of questions going into the offseason.