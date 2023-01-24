Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win

Most players get the keys to the city after winning a playoff game. But Eagles defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson has his keys. He’s just missing his car.

According to Gardner-Johnson, someone stole his car after he and the rest of the Eagles thrashed the Giants in their divisional-round playoff game on Sunday.

“I know exactly who took my car,” Gardner-Johnson says in a video posted on Instagram. “I know exactly who stole my sh*t, bro. Yeah, don’t worry about it, we got y’all on camera.”

He added, “Wow. Wow, that’s how y’all gettin down in Philly? After a win?”

CJ Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen today in Philly, per his IG Live: “I know exactly who stole my sh**, don’t worry we got y’all on camera. That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?”pic.twitter.com/2gnNYgwTCr — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 23, 2023

However, if the Eagles safety knows who took his wheels, he hasn’t said so publicly. No suspects have been revealed in the case.

Reportedly, Gardner-Johnson’s vehicle was a KIA.

Philadelphia is a fine city known for its calm and rational fan base.

The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. It is unknown how Gardner-Johnson plans to travel to the game.