‘Stop That Sh*t’: Josh Allen Says No to Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theories

After Damar Hamlin’s appearance at the Bills-Bengals playoff game in Buffalo last weekend, rumors abounded that the person identified as Hamlin was actually a body double, not Damar Hamlin at all.

Bills QB Josh Allen, however, is having none of it.

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” Allen said on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast on Tuesday. “…One, that’s Damar’s swag… he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame.

“So yes that was Damar. There’s absolutely zero chance, there is absolutely zero chance. He’s Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy. That’s our brother. He was with us — pregame, postgame. He was up in the suite with his family, his little brother, 100 percent. So people need to stop that sh*t.”

It was a snowy day in Buffalo. Hamlin wore a hat and heavy coat with a scarf or something similar over his face. That ensemble prompted many on social media to speculate that the person identified as Hamlin was an imposter.

Damar Hamlin taking in the game from the Bills’ suite ❤️💙 (via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/Mv2Q299Oqt — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 22, 2023

Hamlin himself seemed to have some fun with the conspiracy theory on Monday after he tweeted an image of himself standing by a mural of him with the caption, “Clone.”

On Tuesday, Hamlin followed that up with a tweet in which he thanked his followers for the “GENUINE” support he’s received.

Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world.. y’all will hear from me soon! 3️⃣🏾 — (@HamlinIsland) January 24, 2023

Hamlin has a long road ahead of him as he works to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on January 3. He was discharged from the hospital on January 11 and has been to the Bills facility to spend time with his teammates.