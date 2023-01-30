Patrick Mahomes Thanks God After AFC Championship Win: ‘He Healed My Body’

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes pointed in one direction, thanking God for the team’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After the 23-20 win, the Chiefs will head to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles next month, but Mahomes said that God helped heal him so he could lead his team to the big game.

“First off, I wanna thank God, man. He healed my body this week to battle through that. He gave me the strength to be out here,” Mahomes said to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, according to Fox News.

“I was with this team, man. We played together. I said it from the beginning, when we were in the locker room, I said we gotta be together and this team stepped up. It’s a great football team and we showed this place that it’s Arrowhead, it’s not Burrowhead out here,” he added referring to the trash talk from the Bengals.

Despite his foot injury, Mahomes was 29-for-43 passing with 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also had eight rushing yards.

Last week, Mahomes said that he thought he would be able to play through his injury.

“It’s doing good. I had a few days of treatment and a few days of rehab. I’m excited to go on the practice field and test it out, and see where I’m at. But it’s feeling good so far,” he said during a Wednesday presser.

Mahomes is well known for his deep Christian faith. He also attributed his success to God in 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“Faith has always been big with me,” Mahomes told Fox News. “I’m glorifying Him every single time I’m out there. I understand that He’s given me a lot of blessings in my life, and I’m trying to maximize them and glorify Him.”

As the Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, this year’s game marks the third time they have made it to the big game in the last four Super Bowls.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston