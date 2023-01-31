Damar Hamlin Teams Up with the American Heart Association for CPR Challenge

CPR saved Damar Hamlin’s life on a cold Monday night in Cincinnati. Now, the recovering athlete is partnering with the American Heart Association to ensure more Americans know how to perform the life-saving technique.

Hamlin, who collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football early last month, announced his partnership with the American Heart Association in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Excited to be teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!” the Bills safety wrote.

“I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past few weeks,” Hamlin said to the camera. “As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”

Of course, the challenge had to be associated with Hamlin’s jersey No. 3. So the challenge became the “Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge.”

As ABC reports, “According to the American Heart Association and Hamlin, the steps are: go to heart.org/3 and watch a video that teaches people how to administer hands-on CPR, donate to the AHA to fund CPR education and training, and share the challenge with three people by tagging them with the hashtag #3forHeart.”

Hamlin’s very close brush with death sparked an outflow of prayer and national concern as team medical staff worked feverishly to revive him on the field. Medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center continued to care for him over the coming week.

Hamlin was breathing with the assistance of a ventilator in his first few days at UCMC but then had his breathing tube removed and was sent back to Buffalo after barely a week.

The former Pitt Panther was on hand to speak to his teammates and wave to fans during the Bills Divisional Round playoff game against the Bengals.