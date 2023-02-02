NFL Network analyst Shaun O’Hara went a bit overboard with his reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement, suggesting that some people might see the announcement as just as memorable as JFK’s assassination or the terror attacks on 9/11.

O’Hara said that Brady’s retirement is the end of an era and just as weighty on his mind as other seminal moments in American history.

“This is a huge moment. Not just for Tom Brady, not just for the NFL, but for all of us. Look, people remember where they were when JFK was assassinated. You remember where you were when 9/11 happened … I’m going to remember this. I’m going to remember who I’m with … You’re going to remember where you were when Tom Brady announced his official retirement, and it sounds like this one is for real,” O’Hara gushed on Wednesday.

While O’Hara, a former NFL player himself, did not say that Tom Brady’s retirement was somehow the same as 9/11 and JFK’s assassination, it is a bit out there to say people will be struck by the second time Brady retired so strongly that they will remember where they were and who they were with when they heard the news.

Naturally, people on social media had a lot to snark about:

Bro a quarterback retired he didn’t get his head blown off lol pic.twitter.com/9jby416VTv — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) February 1, 2023

Damn RIP Tom… You will always be remembered as the GOAT. Thoughts and prayers for his family. — Brad (@brad_will12) February 1, 2023

2/1 Never Forget — Kyle Floyd (@Phillyfloyd) February 1, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston