Tom Brady Posts Underwear Selfie in Wake of Retirement Announcement

A second retirement apparently requires a good underwear photo. And now that Tom Brady doesn’t have to dress for work, he is taking advantage of his newfound freedom.

Brady posted the photo to Instagram Story in response to his pledge to model his line of Brady Brand undergarments. In June of last year, he made the promise after Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski posted photos of themselves modeling the Brady underwear. Brady said that once that post reached 40,000 likes, he would add a photo of himself modeling his underwear product.

“40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos,” Brady tweeted, referencing the Edelman and Gronkowski photos.

This week, the Brady Brand Twitter account reminded the newly retired NFL GOAT of his promise:

With that reminder, Brady wrote “Deals a deal” and uploaded his underwear pic. “Did I do it right?” he added.

Brady Brand quickly took a screenshot of the Instagram Story post and added it to its tweets:

Brady has a lot of time on his hands currently with no job, no wife, and no kids around. However, that won’t last long because Brady is still scheduled to take up Fox Sports on its 10-year, $375 million deal to man the broadcast booth for its NFL games.

Fox Sports reported that he would become the network’s number one sports analyst “immediately” after he retired from football. Brady will begin working with Fox in 2024.

