Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received an honored tribute at the Super Bowl ahead of kickoff on Sunday following his recovery from a sudden cardiac arrest while playing earlier this year.

The announcer introduced Hamlin as a “special guest here to share his appreciation” as he gave a heart sign to the camera around cheering fans.

Damar Hamlin became a household name this year after he collapsed on the field during a late-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed CPR before being taken to the hospital. He remained in critical condition for several days as he slowly recovered from his ailment. Upon his recovery, Damar Hamlin thanked fans for their support and credited God with helping him through the difficult trial.

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually… it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way,” Hamlin said.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for,” he added.