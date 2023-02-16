‘Interesting Timing’: Aaron Rodgers Floats Chinese Balloon ‘Distraction’ Theory

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers hinted that all the recent hullabaloo over Chinese spy balloons could be a distraction to take people’s attention away from other issues.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers ruminated about the stories about the unidentified objects being seen in U.S. airspace and the Biden administration’s military replies to many of them.

“There’s a lot of old papers and files about interactions Navy pilots have had with unidentified flying objects, so this is not surprising,” Rodgers exclaimed.

“Obviously, there was some sort of Chinese spy balloon that was up in the air, allegedly, and there’s been a few other objects that have been shot down. I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world,” he continued.

Rodgers went on to point out that there are other things going on that seem to be getting little coverage in the news, including the release of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon. [Ghislaine] Maxwell was the only person ever convicted of the trafficking, and nobody who was involved in the trafficking ever went to jail, so … nothing to see here.”

It isn’t exactly clear if Rodgers was joking about this conspiracy theory or if he meant it.

Rodgers has been blasted by the left for “conspiracy theories” about the coronavirus. Last year he was blasted for saying that the NFL threatened players with their jobs if they didn’t get the vaccines. And early last year, one Hall of Fame voter refused to vote for Rodgers because he does not like the Green Bay QB’s politics.

