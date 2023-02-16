Joe Rogan: Democrats Court ‘Lazy and Fat’ Americans

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, podcast king Joe Rogan blasted the Democrat Party for appealing to “lazy and fat” Americans in their political campaigns.

Speaking with comedian Bridget Phetasy, the pair zeroed in on the recent trend among liberals for saying that freedom of speech is a “far-right” ideal. Phetasy added that liberals are even claiming that health is partisan, saying, “Aren’t they connecting being healthy to the far-right now?”

“I’ve seen so many articles that are like ‘oh the far-right obsession with being in shape,’ like it’s a bad thing somehow” Phetasy added, according to the New York Post.

A disgusted Rogan agreed.

“There’s a giant percentage of our population that is really lazy and fat, and if you want those people on your team you have to say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with being lazy and fat, in fact; not being lazy and fat is actually connected to misogyny, racism, and fascism, and the far right’ – so people are like, ‘Great, let’s just eat donuts and just f–king vote blue,” Rogan added.

Phetasy added that Americans are probably too fat to fight each other in a civil war at this point.

Rogan though went on to insist that there is a difference between people who are lazy and fat and people who work hard yet make bad health choices. And he noted that the Democrats are trying to put an end to hard work.

“Well, who is pushing for universal basic income? Who is pushing for redistribution of wealth? That’s all the people on the left,” Rogan said.

Rogan sided with the GOP for the 2022 elections urging his 11 million podcast fans to “vote Republican.”

“Vote Republican,” Rogan said, smiling after a discussion in August about the failures of the left’s actions on the pandemic.

He also lamented that no one is holding the media and the Democrats accountable for their constant stream of lies about current events.

“The collusion between the media and the government is pretty apparent. Especially the left-wing media and the left-wing government. It’s pretty fucking apparent that there’s some narratives that get shared back and forth,” he said.

“No one is being held accountable,” he concluded.

