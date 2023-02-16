Saints’ Alvin Kamara Indicted in Las Vegas Battery Case

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been indicted on battery charges stemming from an incident that occurred during Pro Bowl weekend last year.

Kamara, another NFL player, Cincinnati’s Chris Lammons, and two other men were indicted on conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Lammons and Kamara reportedly kicked and punched a man outside a hotel elevator after an argument between Kamara and the victim turned violent.

The victim, Darnell Greene, claims he was waiting outside the elevator door at Drai’s Nightclub alongside Kamara and the other three suspects. When the elevator door opened, Greene claims that Kamara placed his hand on his chest to prevent him from getting in. Greene then reportedly pushed Kamara’s hand away, which prompted the Saints running back to shove him. Then, allegedly, Lammons punched Greene and knocked him backward.

Kamara’s attorneys, David Chesnoff, Drew Findling, and Richard Schonfeld, say their client was acting in self-defense.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” the attorneys said in a statement. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

The hearing is set for March 2 in Las Vegas.