‘Disgusted’: WWE Legend Goldberg Slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

While many Americans liked or even loved Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, WWE legend Bill Goldberg is definitely not one of them.

Specifically, the former NFL player and pro wrestler took exception to the performer’s infamous crotch grabbing.

During a recent episode of Goldberg’s CarCast with Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria, Goldberg said he felt the performance was “horrible.”

“I mean, I was disgusted by it. That’s all. Let’s just say that. I thought it was horrible,” Goldberg said.

Host Matt D’Andria added that he felt the show was “kinda boring.” To which Goldberg replied, “That’s the understatement of the year, man.”

However, Goldberg appreciated country singer Chris Stapleton’s national anthem performance. Notably, Goldberg pointed out that the singer didn’t “grab his crotch every 15 seconds.”

Goldberg’s mention of crotch grabbing references a sequence in Rihanna’s song Rude Boy in which she grabbed her crotch.

Unmentioned by Goldberg was that not only did the singer grab her crotch, but she also appeared to smell her fingers afterward.

In any event, Rihanna’s halftime performance was a victory for TV ratings, even if it was a defeat for morality. The singer’s performance earned 118.7 million viewers, while the game itself earned 113 million.

So, crotch-grabbing may be here to stay.