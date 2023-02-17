Parents Outraged After Children Told They Must Wear ‘Pride Shirts’ to Play A-League Halftime Game 

Australian parents of grade school-aged children were informed that their children are required to wear LGBTQ+ pride shirts if they wanted to compete in an A-League half-time game, the Daily Mail reported.

The children are set to compete during half-time of the A-League game between United and Victory on February 26. However, registration for participation requires the children to wear a “specially designed pride T-shirt during the game,” according to a form.

“Please note that Melbourne Victory will be celebrating Pride Cup at this fixture. As such, participants playing half time small sided games will be wearing a specially designed pride T-shirt during the game,” the registration form reportedly read. “By continuing with this registration form you agree to your child wearing the MVFC pride T-shirt.”

However, one “furious” parent told the Daily Mail that it is “deeply disturbing” for the children to be forced to wear pride shirts.

“It’s deeply disturbing that the Melbourne Victory is forcing 6 year old children to be moving billboards,” the parent said. “While I personally agree with the concept of pride and the safety of all LGBTQI+ persons to participate in sport, primary aged schoolchildren are not the correct avenue to express these sentiments.”

The parent also argued that children should be “kept out of social and cultural matters.”

However, a Melbourne Victory spokesperson argued that the pride shirts are not mandated because children can “participate in another match day they feel comfortable participating in.”

“The Club has not forced any of its players, staff, fans or junior participants to wear or participate in anything they are not comfortable with,” the spokesperson said.

“This game is a celebration of LGBTI+ participation in sport and we have put processes in place to ensure those who are not comfortable to participate in the day as a whole, will have the option to participate in another match day they feel comfortable participating in,” the spokesperson concluded.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.