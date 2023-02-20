Ex-Buffalo Bills star Marcellus Wiley ‘Has Issues’ with Biological Men Competing Against Females

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Marcellus Wiley recently spoke out against biological men claiming to be transgender females and competing in sports against natural-born women.

Wiley posted a video to Twitter on Saturday to say that he is not against men who want to live as a woman, but he doesn’t think they should be allowed to play against real women.

In his post, the former Pro Bowl player wrote, “I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women! ”

He added, “Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men?”

In his video, Wiley said, “I have no issue with transgenders. I do have an issue with athletes who are transgendered trying to participate going from a transition of a man to a woman and now playing with the women. And, I will say that.”

“You all can try to Dave Chappelle me all you want. I am very clear on this. You can be a transgender. You can be the homie, but I’ll be damned if a male at birth turns into a female and tries to compete against my daughters. She ain’t out there. We out.,” he said

“Don’t make this a human rights issue – this is a biological issue. Simple as that. Trust me, I am a man,” Wiley continued.

Wiley wrapped up his video by saying, “I hate saying fair. It’s not even right. Forget fair, it’s not right.”

One person who commented on Wiley’s video said that the issue is being overblown because “There are so few transgendered athletes that it’s not even an issue.”

But Wiley responded to that by saying, “One competing against my daughter is enough.”

One competing against my daughter is enough — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) February 19, 2023

Wiley and his wife Annemarie recently welcomed their fourth child to the world, a daughter, in 2021. The player has a son and two other daughters. His oldest child, Morocca Alise Wiley, is 24 and his other children are all under the age of ten.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston