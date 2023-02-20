UNLV Freshman Defensive Lineman Ryan Keeler Dies at 20

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died on Monday, according to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Keeler, a 275-pound freshman from Chicago, had recently transferred to UNLV from Rutgers. He appeared in two games for the Rebels last season, totaling eight tackles and one sack.

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.https://t.co/i5bnZ81Mgc — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) February 21, 2023

Nazareth Academy in Chicago, where Keeler played his high school football, tweeted condolences to their fallen former player.

There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Znro5j75UV — Nazareth Academy Football (@FootballNaz) February 21, 2023

Keeler’s teammates also expressed their sorrow at his loss.

Long Live Ryan Keeler gone way too soon I’m lost for words right now love you forever brother 🖤🕊️ #LLRK47 pic.twitter.com/LMsdfF8RW6 — Adam Plant Jr. (@Apjthe1) February 21, 2023

Keeler had just been named one of UNLV’s Players of the Week.

”The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “Our hearts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends along with his Rebel teammates.”Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler,” UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

Keeler was a business major with a GPA of 3.80, earning him a spot on the Academic All-Mountain West team.