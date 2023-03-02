Warriors’ Draymond Green Wants End to ‘Black History Month’ Because February is the Shortest Month

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says he’d like to put an end to Black History Month as he feels that black people are getting short shrift because Feb. is the shortest month of the year.

Green issued his complaints saying the U.S. should “get rid of” the celebration on Tuesday after the Warriors’ 123-105 win against the Trail Blazers, according to the New York Post.

“Black History Month, at some point, can we get rid of it? … Why do we gotta keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history” Green exclaimed.

He then accused without proof that “governors” are somehow taking black history out of public schools.

“We’ve got governors who want to take our history out of schools,” Green blathered, “and I’m not going to be the fool to say, ‘Yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days.’ So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it. We’re making all these changes in the world — can’t talk about these people, can’t talk about those people, can’t say this, can’t say that.”

“At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? Nah, teach my history from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and then do it again. And then again. And then again. And then again. That’s what I’d like to see,” he continued.

Green was likely indulging an uninformed opinion about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is engaging in a reevaluation of the state’s African American studies programs which the Gov. feels are racist, anti-American propaganda, not legitimate education.

Green was also wearing a t-shit advertising Black History Month but disingenuously claimed that he “just threw this shirt on because I didn’t have another shirt to throw on.”

While Green may be upset that Black History Month has been relegated to the shortest month of the year, he did not seem interested that those who died for our country only get a day, much less the shortest month of the year.

